Cuba wants to become BRICS’ full-fledged member — embassy

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Cuba wants to become a full-fledged member of BRICS, the Cuban embassy said.

"Cuba remains committed to plans of becoming a full-fledged member of BRICS. This is a top priority for our country, especially in these difficult times, amid the unprecedented escalation of the US economic war against Cuba and its non-stop threats to use force to destroy the Cuban Revolution," the embassy told the Izvestia daily.

According to the Cuban diplomats, Havana shares BRICS’ goals and principles. "The new phase of economic opening initiated in Cuba should contribute positively to the expansion of ties with BRICS, as it broadens the country’s capabilities in foreign economic relations, creates more opportunities for foreign investment, and enables greater synergy with the economic and financial institutions of BRICS member countries," it added.