Oil production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field restored after emergency — Tengizchevroil

ASTANA, April 7. /TASS/. Oil production at the major Tengiz field in Kazakhstan has been restored following an emergency at the power plant supplying the facilities, announced William Lacobie, General Director of Tengizchevroil (TCO).

"I would like to inform you that TCO has restored production at Tengiz to normal levels," Lacobie said during a speech in the Majilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament.

He noted that the findings regarding the causes of the incident are detailed in a "special report," though he did not provide further details.

According to him, a "foreign specialist" has been held liable, but their name and position were not disclosed.

On January 18, the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas reported a fire involving two transformers at a gas turbine power plant at a TCO facility in the Atyrau region. On January 19, Tengizchevroil announced a temporary suspension of production at the Tengiz and Korolevskoye fields. On January 26, the TCO press service announced that the process of resuming production had begun.

Tengizchevroil’s shareholders include KazMunayGas (20%), Chevron (50%), ExxonMobil (25%), and Lukoil (5%).