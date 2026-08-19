Colombia earthquake death toll exceeds 310, some 290 remain missing

BUENOS AIRES, August 19. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in western Colombia earlier this month has climbed to 312, with 290 people being missing, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported.

"As many as 312 people died, 4,380 were injured, 290 are reported missing, 358 have been rescued," it said.

According to the latest official update, as many as 29,680 houses were ruined and 134,282 buildings were damaged.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the city of San Jose del Palmar in the Choco department on August 10.