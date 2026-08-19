Russian Baltic Fleet ships conduct naval drills with gun practice

KALININGRAD, August 19. /TASS/. A naval strike group consisting of the small missile ships Naro-Fominsk, Stavropol, Serpukhov, Grad, and Orekhovo-Zuyevo have conducted a gun exercise in the waters of the Baltic Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s press service reported.

"During the exercise, the naval crews practiced countering unmanned surface vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of a simulated enemy, which were destroyed by fire from shipboard artillery and large-caliber machine guns. Mock-ups of unmanned surface vessels were used as targets," the statement said.

According to the exercise scenario, the naval crews detected approaching enemy UAVs, put the ships’ air defense systems on combat alert, and analyzed the obtained air situation data. The ships’ crews classified the targets and destroyed them by anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems.