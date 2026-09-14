EU envoys fail to agree on extension of anti-Russia sanctions at first meeting — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. EU ambassadors failed to reach an agreement at a meeting on Monday on extension of sanctions against Russia, which expire on Tuesday. They will meet again later in the day to continue discussions, Politico said, citing diplomats.

Slovakia has demanded the removal of Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov from the blacklist, according to the publication. France has proposed removing only Usmanov, Politico reported.

Another aspect of the discussion concerns whether the restrictions should be extended for six months, as has been done since 2014, or for twelve months, according to the report. Slovakia is not prepared to support an extension for a longer period, the publication said.

Extending the restrictions requires a unanimous decision by all member states of the bloc. France joining the call to lift sanctions on Usmanov could complicate efforts to reach an agreement, the Euronews television channel reported.