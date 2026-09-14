GFCN head lists key character traits necessary for working with information

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. An inquisitive mind, tenacity, and healthy skepticism are important when working with information and verifying data, Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) President Vladimir Tabak said in an interview with TASS ahead the Dialogue on Fake News 4.0 forum.

When asked which qualities journalists and media professionals should cultivate, Tabak emphasized the importance of an inquisitive mind. "I think that’s the most important thing," he said. "I was the driving force behind launching this project, but I am not an ‘OSINTer’ (a specialist who collects, analyzes, and interprets information from publicly available sources - TASS) or a fact-checker (a professional who verifies the accuracy of information - TASS) in my own right," the GFCN head noted.

"It’s important to me to create a certain atmosphere for this community and give it the opportunity to grow," Tabak explained. "When I look at people who, in my and my colleagues' opinion, possess such fact-checking talent, I see that they are very inquisitive. They’re persistent and, perhaps, distrustful. I think such people could do well in law enforcement. I’m exaggerating a little, of course, but it’s necessary to be appropriately skeptical," he pointed out.

According to the GFCN head, this is not a matter of "unbridled, irrational distrust." "We must first acknowledge that we live in a very challenging information environment, one filled with millions of unverified sources," Tabak stressed. "On the other hand, the internet gives us the opportunity to verify a vast amount of information without resorting to secret methods. The ability to think critically and use these tools in combination provides excellent synergy for the growth and development of these talented people," he concluded.

About organization

The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) unites experts and fact-checking organizations worldwide. Established in 2025 by the TASS news agency, the autonomous nonprofit organization "Dialogue Regions," and the New Media Workshop, the association was formed to combat disinformation. Currently, the GFCN collaborates with more than 125 foreign reporters, investigators, and organizations from 55 countries in the field of fact-checking.

The Dialogue on Fakes 4.0 international forum will take place on September 22 at the Rossiya National Center in Moscow. TASS is the event’s strategic partner.