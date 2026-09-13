MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost 92 heavy combat quadcopters and 52 unmanned aviation control posts as a result of operations by Russia's Battlegroup West over the past day, battlegroup press center chief Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down a Flamingo cruise missile, 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, a loitering munition, and 92 heavy combat quadcopters," Bigma said.

In addition, 52 unmanned aviation control posts, four satellite communications stations, an ATV, and 39 ground robotic systems were detected and destroyed, he said.