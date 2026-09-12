BRICS calls for ending economic blockade of Cuba

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations called for ending economic, commercial and financial measures against Cuba in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s summit in India.

"We reiterate the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial measures against Cuba in accordance with UNGA Resolution," the document said.

BRICS leaders expressed "deep concern on the situation relating to Cuba due to the tightening of unilateral blockade measures against the country, their adverse effects on the Cuban economy, energy supplies and the worrying humanitarian impact on the Cuban people.".