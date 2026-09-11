Russia may develop Flightradar-like service for tracking Ukrainian drones — expert

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. A service similar to Flightradar for tracking Ukrainian drones may begin operating in Russia, Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, told TASS.

"The first step should be the creation of a unified sensor network operator in Russia. Currently, the process of detecting UAVs is quite fragmented. <…> I believe that the process of creating a unified sensor network operator should be carried out with Rostelecom and leading Russian cellular operators as the foundation, because they already have the necessary ground infrastructure in place – towers, fiber-optic cables, and so on. Such negotiations are currently underway. Russia needs a specialized Flightradar, similar to the one that currently exists for tracking aircraft flights," Chadayev said.

According to him, this system should become a tool for all those involved in countering UAVs. "Thanks to this system, everyone involved in countering drones will be able to see, at any moment, every target that has been detected, identified, and assigned a number--and it will already be clear who is tracking the UAV and, ultimately, who will shoot it down and where. The latter is also very important, because when a drone is shot down and crashes to the ground it may cause major collateral damage. The great challenge lies in shooting down a drone in such a way that it causes minimal damage on the ground during its descent," Chadayev noted.

Previously, the expert had spoken in favor of creating a unified federal civilian low-altitude airspace control system in Russia to counter Ukrainian drones.