More than 30 missing after ferry sinks north of Vanuatu

TOKYO, September 13. /TASS/. More than 30 people are missing after a passenger ferry sank north of Vanuatu, the island nation's prime minister's office said.

More than 40 passengers and crew members were on board, according to the statement. One person was killed, while 15 others were rescued. Rescuers are continuing a search operation at sea.

Vanuatu prime minister's office said the tragedy may have occurred because the crew ignored strong wind warnings and allowed the vessel to become overloaded.