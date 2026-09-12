Putin says relations with all African countries of special significance for Russia

NEW DEHLI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia attaches special importance to relations with all African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Of course, Russia pays special attention to comprehensive development of relations with African countries as a whole," Putin said.

"Ethiopia took an active part in Russia-Africa summits. This year, as we have already agreed, we are looking forward to welcoming you at our third summit, due in Moscow on October 28-29. We will hold a bilateral meeting, but today provides an opportunity to discuss the entire range of our joint initiatives," the Russian president added.