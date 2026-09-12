MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukraine is preparing for a new round of peace talks in October, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said.

"We are getting ready for October," RBC-Ukraine quoted him as saying.

The official did not specify the venue of the potential negotiations.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russia sees a possibility for resuming trilateral talks on Ukraine, but it was too early to speak about their date or venue. Later Vladimir Zelensky said the next meeting of the Russian, US and Ukrainian delegates could take place in the UAE, Turkey or Switzerland. He added that he would like the meeting to take place this fall.

The previous round of trilateral Russia-Ukraine-US talks was held in Geneva on February 17-18.