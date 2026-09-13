China to continue advancing Belt and Road Initiative — Xi

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. China will continue opening up, advancing the Belt and Road Initiative and sharing development opportunities with countries around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting of BRICS leaders and partner countries.

"China will continue promoting high-quality development, expanding high-level opening up, implementing the Global Development Initiative, advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, sharing opportunities with countries around the world and building prosperity together," Xinhua quoted him as saying.