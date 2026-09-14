Rescuers still searching for 130 people missing after ferry crash in Indonesia

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. For a second day, rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 130 missing people after a passenger ship sank in the Java Sea, the local rescue service reported.

According to the latest data, 622 people and about 12 vessels are involved in the operation.

As of Monday morning, six people had died, and another 107 passengers and crew members had been rescued.

The Virgo Transport 8 vessel, which had 243 people on board, went missing during a severe storm last weekend. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.