MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Kiev is openly seeking to provoke a nuclear incident at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must condemn its actions and identify those responsible, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"The organizers in Kiev committed this crime [the strikes on tanker trucks delivering fuel to the Zaporozhye NPP] knowing full well that this was a fuel delivery and that the fuel was vital to the plant, especially given that it spent almost three weeks in August and September without external power, relying entirely on diesel generators because of Kiev’s provocations. There is only one way to interpret this situation: the Kiev regime has openly embarked on a course of provoking a nuclear incident at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, with unpredictable consequences extending beyond the nearby regions," Rosatom quoted him as saying in a statement.

Likhachev stressed that this comes on top of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sustained efforts over recent months to destroy Energodar, the city home to the plant’s workers.

"We believe the International Atomic Energy Agency must strongly condemn this criminal act and name those responsible, while Kiev’s Western sponsors must find the courage to distance themselves at least from the Zelensky regime’s most horrific crimes," the Rosatom chief said.