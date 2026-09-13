Putin to wrap up three-day India visit with BRICS outreach summit

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will conclude his working visit to India, where he traveled for the BRICS summit, on Sunday. His final event in New Delhi will be an outreach meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries and partner states.

The event will cap an extensive program that began several days ago. Putin, who arrived in India overnight on September 11, has already taken part in the BRICS Business Forum and the summit bringing together the group's leaders.

The BRICS leaders will now be joined by leaders and representatives of partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Their roundtable meeting at the Bharat Mandapam international convention center will conclude the events of the 18th BRICS Summit.

According to preliminary information, Putin is not expected to hold any bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event. On September 11-12, Putin held what amounted to a "marathon of talks," meeting with the presidents of South Africa and Egypt, the prime ministers of India, Malaysia and Ethiopia, New Development Bank President, and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, as well as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the son of the UAE president.