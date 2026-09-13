NATO fighter jet scrambled over drone in Lithuanian airspace — media

VILNIUS, September 13. /TASS/. At least one NATO fighter jet was scrambled following reports of a possible drone in Lithuanian airspace, Reuters reported, citing Lithuania’s Emergency Response Center.

The fighter jet took off from a base in northern Lithuania.

A source in the Vilnius Flight Information Region’s air traffic control service, which oversees air traffic over Lithuania, earlier told TASS that Vilnius International Airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures after unidentified drones were detected in the sky.