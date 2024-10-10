FACTBOX: What is known about consequences of UAV attack in Adygea

MAYKOP, October 10. /TASS/. About 30-40 people were evacuated after a night attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Adygea, in Russia’s North Caucasus, the press service of the head of the region told TASS.

Neither deaths nor injuries have been reported, firefighters are extinguishing the blaze. TASS has gathered key information about the incident.

Consequences of the attack and evacuation

- Authorities of Adygea are evacuating residents of the village of Rodnikovoye after a night attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the head of the region Murat Kumpilov reported on his Telegram channel.

- There are no victims or injured, firefighters are putting out the blaze.

- About 30-40 people were evacuated to a temporary accommodation center in the cultural center of the village of Khanskaya, the press service of the head of Adygea told TASS.

- Later, the head of the republic clarified that all residents of the village of Rodnikovoye are safe, 30 people remain in the temporary accommodation center, the rest went to relatives.

- Those who are in the temporary accommodation center were examined by doctors, three retirees were placed in the geriatric department of the hospital.

- According to Kumpilov, people will be able to return to their homes immediately after special services finish their work.

The reaction of authorities

- The prosecutor of the republic Igor Shevchenko took personal control of the observance of the rights of citizens and the provision of comprehensive assistance to them, as well as providing the temporary accommodation center with everything necessary.

- Security measures have been tightened in the capital of Adygea, the situation is under the control of relevant departments and law enforcement agencies, said the head of the Maykop administration Gennady Mitrofanov.

- All critical infrastructure facilities are working normally, he added.

- Mitrofanov explained that false information about the introduction of a state of emergency in Maykop and the mass evacuation of the population is being spread in various chats and channels.