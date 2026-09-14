LONDON, September 14. /TASS/. Canada is in talks with the EU on its participation in the loan that Brussels has allocated to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, both sides intend to agree on the amount of Canada’s contribution before the EU-Canada summit, scheduled to take place in Montreal in late October.

The Financial Times noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approach is driven by his desire to strengthen relations with Europe in order to reduce dependence on the US at a time when Ottawa’s relations with Washington are not at their best. The newspaper pointed out that Carney aims to forge an alliance of liberal powers committed to a multilateral world order, which, according to the article, "has been thrown into chaos by [US President] Donald Trump’s actions." The Canadian prime minister also hopes to demonstrate his commitment to European allies by contributing to an EU loan to support Ukraine, the article said. So far, the UK is the only non-EU country participating in this loan.

Carney will visit Strasbourg this week, where he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after which he will travel to Liverpool to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The EU and the G7 countries, including Canada, have frozen approximately 300 billion euros in Russian assets. Nearly 180 billion euros are held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. At the EU summit late last year, participants were unable to agree on expropriating Russia’s frozen assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Ukraine. Instead, they decided to allocate 90 billion euros to Kiev for 2026-2027 through a loan.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine is spending these funds on terrorism and crimes against civilians.