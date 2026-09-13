US cannot claim Moon under its international obligations — Lunar Embassy

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The United States, like other countries, has no right to claim ownership of the Moon under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the press service of Lunar Embassy, an organization specializing in selling property rights to plots on extraterrestrial bodies, told TASS.

"The UN Outer Space Treaty of 1967 was ratified by nearly all the worlds' countries, including the United States, and which agreement states that no Governmental or Sovereign entity may own, have authority or any jurisdiction over any of the celestial bodies within our solar system," the organization said, adding, "So no, the United States or any other country by their own commitment and obligation, cannot take possession of, or own, the moon. They have all taken themselves out of that conversation by their own accord."

At the same time, the organization said the treaty does not prohibit private individuals from asserting claims, a loophole that Lunar Embassy founder Dennis Hope took advantage of. "This same treaty, makes no such statement or restriction to individuals, a glaring and likely intentional loophole within the document, and as such, the Lunar Embassy founder Dennis Hope, as individual, laid claim to the moon of earth, all other planets in our solar system, and their moons in entirety," the company said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called the Moon the property of the United States, posting a photograph of Earth's satellite on Truth Social with the caption "The Moon is ours" followed by a US flag.