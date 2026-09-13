BELGRADE, September 13. /TASS/. Parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo has approved leader of the Vetevendosje (Self-determination) Movement Albin Kurti as prime minister, the Kosovo online portal reported.

Sixty-two lawmakers supporter Kurti’s candidature while eight voted against. Vetevendosje earlier agreed with the opposition to elect the new parliament’s leadership to avoid regular elections.

Vetevendosje won Kosovo’s snap parliamentary elections on June 7, for the third time in the past 18 months. The elections were called after parliament had failed to elect new president to replace Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, whose office terms expired. The political crisis resulted in the dissolution of parliament.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of June 10, 1999 recognizes the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. It also authorized international civilian and military presence in the province. However, Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally proclaimed its independence in February 2008. Sixteen world nations, including Russia, India, and China, as well as five European Union countries, are refusing to recognize Kosovo’s independence.