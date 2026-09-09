MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Panic is spreading among Ukraine’s population over the country’s lack of preparedness for the coming winter and heating season, Verkhovna Rada member Anna Skorokhod has said.

"Panic is setting in among the public because, once again, we are not ready for winter. It is the fifth year of the war. We somehow managed to get through previous winters, and this time they seem to have decided we will manage again. Meanwhile, all these officials do is hold meetings and discuss ‘plans for plans about plans,’" Skorokhod said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Lana Shevchuk.

A day earlier, Skorokhod said notices containing instructions for residents in the event of a potential collapse of essential services this winter had begun appearing in Kiev.