Kazakh president invites Indian PM to visit Astana

ASTANA, September 13. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Plus summit and invited him to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh leader said.

During the meeting, Tokayev "said that as the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) president, Kazakhstan welcomes the negotiating process on the establishment of a free trade zone between the EAEU and India and is ready to play a role in promoting it," the press service noted.

Tokayev and Modi also discussed cooperation in the areas of energy, digitalization, education, and tourism.

Kazakhstan is holding EAEU presidency in 2026. The EAEU has a number of free trade agreements with countries that are not its members. In 2025, Kazakhstan was grated the status of a BRICS partner country.

Kazakhstan and India established diplomatic relations in 1992. The Indian prime minister has paid has visited Kazakhstan several time, with his latest official visit taking place in 2015.