Russian forces strike Ukrainian metallurgical industry facilities — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. During a massive overnight strike, Russian forces hit Ukrainian metallurgical industry facilities that produce military-grade products, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons and attack drones, hitting Ukrainian metallurgical industry facilities that produce military-grade products in the cities of Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Krivoy Rog," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that the overnight strike also hit port infrastructure facilities and a strategically important transport infrastructure site in the Odessa region. These facilities had been used for unloading and storing military cargo and handling a significant portion of foreign arms and ammunition shipments to Ukraine.