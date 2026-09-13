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Slowing AI development no longer appears possible — Dmitriev

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund was commenting on a Financial Times report that the OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs, and US entrepreneur Elon Musk had called for slowing the development of AI models over safety concerns

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev believes that it is no longer possible to slow the development of artificial intelligence (AI) at this stage.

He was commenting on a Financial Times report that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, US entrepreneur Elon Musk and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had called for slowing the development of AI models over safety concerns.

"You can't put the genie back in the bottle," Dmitriev wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Amodei proposed that AI companies slow the development of their most powerful models. Bloomberg, citing sources, also reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had told employees that the company was potentially open to regulating the pace of AI development and expressed hope that other AI labs would follow suit. At the same time, the businessman acknowledged that not all companies would likely be willing to agree to this move.

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