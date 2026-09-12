BRICS business circles show interest in deepening cooperation, Putin says

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Business circles are showing interest in deepening economic cooperation between BRICS countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the group’s summit in India.

"It’s encouraging that we see a keen interest in deepening cooperation between BRICS countries on the economic track from business circles. As you know, we talked about it at the plenary meeting of the Business Forum yesterday," he noted.

"Entrepreneurs, members of the BRICS Business Council, have many different initiatives and proposals aimed at boosting practical cooperation. Ambitious multilateral projects are looming," Putin added.

In conclusion, he stressed that the New Delhi summit confirmed "broad prospects for joint work to boost mutually beneficial cooperation and increase the effectiveness of the global governance system in order to ensure true multipolarity and justice in global affairs.".