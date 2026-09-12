BRICS nations urge Israel to withdraw troops from all of Lebanese territories

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states have called on Israel to respect agreements reached with Beirut and withdraw troops from all of the Lebanese territories, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We welcome the ceasefire in Lebanon and call on all parties to strictly adhere to its terms and to fully implement UNSC Resolution 1701. We condemn the continued violations of the ceasefire and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon. We call on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all of the Lebanese territories, in which they remain," the document said.

BRICS members "agree it is imperative to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of movement of all UN personnel" and "condemn all attacks against United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) installations and personnel."

"We also extend our deepest condolences for the loss of four Indonesian as well as other peacekeepers serving <...>. We express our condemnation of the incidents that led to these fatalities and reiterate that the safety and security of UN peacekeepers are non-negotiable. We underscore the importance of respecting the role and mandate of UNIFIL in supporting the Government of Lebanon and in creating space for a political solution. In this regard, we call for those responsible for these attacks to be held accountable," the leaders added.