BRICS countries to expand cooperation in information, communication technologies

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations plan to expand cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We recognize the transformative impact of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) as a key driver of socio-economic growth and digital transformation in BRICS countries and reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening collaboration in this regard, based on each country's national priorities and international commitments," the document said.

The leaders also reaffirmed their support "for an open, safe, secure, stable, accessible, peaceful, and interoperable ICT environment while respecting sovereignty and national security of each country."

They underscored "the central role of the UN in fostering constructive dialogue to forge common understandings on security in the use of ICTs including discussions on developing a universal legal framework in this realm, further observation of universally agreed norms, rules and principles for responsible behaviour of States in the use of ICTs."

"We encourage all states to consider signing and ratifying the UN Convention against Cybercrime, in accordance with domestic laws, processes and procedures, in order to ensure its rapid entry into force to enhance international cooperation in combating cybercrime," the declaration added.