Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan hold informal meeting during BRICS summit

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have held informal talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told Vesti.

"The [Russian] president invited [Tokayev] to have an informal conversation," he said.

The BRICS summit is under way in New Delhi on September 12-13. Apart from member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, the UAE and Ethiopia), it is also attended by delegations from partner countries and international organizations, including the UN.