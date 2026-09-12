Iran, Oman reach agreement on Strait of Hormuz shipping route — agency

TEHRAN, September 12. /TASS/. Iran and Oman have reached the final agreement regarding the shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz, and the deal will be officially announced soon, the Tasnim news agency reported citing a source.

The formal announcement will be made soon, in the presence of foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf countries.

The source told Tasnim that the agreement was concluded exclusively between Iran and Oman, and other countries will be present at the meeting only to familiarize themselves with the details of the route and navigation regulations.

In line with the agreement, the inbound route into the Persian Gulf will lie entirely within Iran’s territorial waters, while a part of the outbound route also includes the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters, the source added.