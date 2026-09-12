BRICS to focus on sustainable development amid protectionist measures — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS countries need to focus on promoting a just environment for sustainable development amid unilateral protectionist measures, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We acknowledge that BRICS members represent a broad diversity of societies and civilizations that are affected differently by unjustified unilateral protectionist measures inconsistent with WTO rules, and that BRICS should focus on promoting a just and fair, stable and predictable environment for mutually beneficial sustainable development," the document reads.

The member states emphasized "the importance of creating more resilient, reliable and stable supply chains, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries for their modernization efforts.".