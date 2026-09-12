Ukrainian forces attack DPR settlements 31 times over past day

DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 31 times over the past day, killing three civilians and wounding another 13, the department for documenting Ukraine's war crimes under the administration of the DPR head and government said.

"Thirty-one armed attacks by Ukrainian formations were recorded [over the past day]. Reports were received of three civilians killed and 13 wounded, including a girl born in 2017. Additional information was received about a civilian wounded in Konstantinovka on March 1, 2026. A total of 32 rounds of various types of ammunition were fired," the department said.

According to the department, 11 residential buildings, four civilian infrastructure facilities, specialized equipment, buses, trucks, and passenger cars were damaged.