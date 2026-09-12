Two killed in shooting at New York City playground — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a shootout at a playground in central New York City, the New York Post reported, citing local police.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred Friday evening in Brooklyn.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found two men, aged 33 and 35, with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

The newspaper noted that police have made no arrests so far and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.