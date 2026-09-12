Applications flooding in for 2027 Russia-US-Germany business forum — envoy

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. More than 20 applications to take part in the planned Russia-US-Germany business forum in 2027 have already been received from German companies, said Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"We plan to hold the forum next year. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has already supported it in Germany, and we have already received over 20 applications from German companies. They are literally flooding in. It was also backed by the US Chamber of Commerce, so we will definitely hold it," he said.

"It will serve as an example of how business dialogue can help overcome barriers that globalists, failed liberals, and leftist forces in Europe are trying to promote," Dmitriev added.