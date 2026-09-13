Kushner hopes new Ukraine ideas to be discussed in trilateral format

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner hopes that representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will discuss new ideas for settling the Ukraine conflict in a trilateral format.

"I think that that led to some new ideas that hopefully we'll be able to discuss at a trilateral soon. We're working to try to put that together, which I think was really one of the goals," he said via video link at a conference of the so-called Yalta European Strategy in Kiev, referring to the results of his and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's trips to Moscow and Kiev.

Kushner and Witkoff visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The following day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on September 8.