BRICS countries concerned about increase in global military spending — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states are concerned about rising military spending across the world, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarization and fragmentation in the international order. We express alarm at the current trend that has seen a critical increase in global military spending, to the detriment of the provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries," the document reads.

The countries also "advocate for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues, including sustainable development, the eradication of hunger and poverty and contributing to the global response to climate change, while expressing deep concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda.".