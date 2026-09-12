Ethiopia contributes to BRICS, and Russia proud of its accession — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Addis Ababa is making its contribution to BRICS, and Moscow is proud that the country was admitted to the group during its presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Since January 1, 2024, Ethiopia has been a full member of the organization, and we are very pleased about this. It is symbolic that our Ethiopian friends began their practical work within BRICS mechanisms when Russia assumed the "duty" of presidency in the group," Putin said. "Ethiopia has since been making its constructive contribution to our multifaceted activities."

The Russian leader went on to say that Ethopia remains Russia’s longtime trusted partner on the African continent.

"Russian-Ethopian ties continue to develop based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, and I would like to thank you for the great personal contribution that you, honorable Mr. Prime Minister, continue to make to strengthen our ties.".