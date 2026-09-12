MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian forces struck logistics hubs, fuel and energy sites, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery units struck Ukraine's logistics hubs, fuel energy sites, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, other targets included production sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems, as well as the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas.

Russian air defenses shot down seven smart bombs and 670 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed seven guided bombs and 670 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

Ukraine lost about 1,390 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletin.

The enemy lost over 215 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battegroup North, more than 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup West, up to 180 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup South, over 460 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup Center, more than 265 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup East, and up to 50 troops in the area of responsibility of Battegroup Dnepr.