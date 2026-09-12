No discussions yet on Putin’s potential G20 summit trip — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the upcoming G20 summit in the United States has not even been discussed yet, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told the Izvestia daily.

"Everyone has been invited, as far as I know, except South Africa, unfortunately. Work continues at the expert level here. Our [experts] keep working on documents for the summit, so everything continues as usual," he said. "As for the possibility of Putin’s trip, we haven’t even discussed the issue," Ushakov added.