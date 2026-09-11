Russian Baltic Fleet’s training ship Perekop arrives at Cambodia’s Sihanoukville port

HANOI, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet’s training ship Perekop, with cadets from naval academies and schools, arrived Friday for a two-day working visit to the Cambodian autonomous port of Sihanoukville, as part of their navigation training exercise, the local Fresh News portal reported.

During an official welcoming ceremony at the pier, the Perekop was greeted by representatives of the Royal Cambodian Navy and Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Anatoly Borovik.

During its stay in Cambodia, the ship’s crew members plan to make a series of courtesy visits to Cambodian civilian and military officials. Russian sailors and cadets will also visit tourist attractions in Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh and take part in a friendly soccer match with their Cambodian counterparts. The crew of the Perekop will offer tours of the Russian training ship for representatives of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, as well as for students and teachers from the school affiliated with the Russian Embassy in Phnom Penh. The Perekop last called at Sihanoukville in November 2019.

The Perekop’s navigational voyage began in July and will last until mid-December. In total, the ship is expected to cover about 30,000 nautical miles. Its route passes through the Northern Sea Route, four oceans, 14 seas, 23 straits, and nine gulfs. According to the voyage plan, the ship will visit 20 ports, including 12 foreign ones. Among the Russian ports are Severomorsk, Arkhangelsk, Nikolskoye, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and Vladivostok. The foreign ports include Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Maputo (Mozambique), Pointe-Noire (Republic of the Congo), Lome (Togo), and Conakry (Guinea).