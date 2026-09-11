Major Russian-Egyptian projects on track despite any challenges — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Major projects involving Russia and Egypt are proceeding according to plan, despite any challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state arrived in India on Friday for a three-day working visit. He held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India.

"I would like to reiterate that major projects [involving Russia and Egypt] are being implemented, and implemented according to plan, despite any challenges," Putin said during the meeting.