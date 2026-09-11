Congresswoman says US could pay for proposed $5,000 Trump Dividend from Ukraine funding

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. The United States could pay for a $5,000 dividend promised by President Donald Trump from the funds it sets aside for Ukraine, Republican congresswoman from Florida Anna Paulina Luna said.

"I think it's one of the best policy proposals that the President has had. And what I would say <…> is if they're looking for a way to pay for it, we can easily allocate some of that foreign aid funding that we're sending overseas, maybe some of the stuff that's going to Ukraine, and give that to the American people where it's deserved," she told Fox News.

Addressing a GOP convention in Dallas on September 10, the US leader promised a $5,000 `Trump Dividend’ to every adult American if Republicans retain control of Congress in November’s midterm election with a proviso that "people spend their money in the United States."

In an interview with CBS, the US leader argued that he would not need congressional approval for such a payment.