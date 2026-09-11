Lithuania to cease existing should military conflict begin — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. In the event of a military conflict, Lithuania will be wiped off the map, as NATO won't band together to defend it, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in a comment on Lithuania's intention to lift the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons.

"These are not rumors, this is essentially a kind of declaration by them that it would be good to amend the constitution, which mentions the non-nuclear status of this large Baltic state. And thereby open the door for the possible deployment of any weapons, including nuclear weapons. They are doing this in vain," the politician noted.

"These fools do not understand that if, God forbid, something like this happens, and we have to respond to their actions, including in Lithuania itself, no one will stand up for them. Even if there is a scorched field there, no other countries will fight for them. And the well-known Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, or the treaty establishing NATO, will not be implemented. Everyone acknowledges this. Because if it is implemented, it is a global, planetary catastrophe. They are not fools. But Lithuania will disappear from the face of the earth," Medvedev emphasized.