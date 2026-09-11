Russia to raise topic of attacks on Energodar at IAEA conference — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia will raise the topic of Ukraine’s non-stop attacks on Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) upcoming conference in Vienna, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"As for the situation in Energodar, it is not becoming less difficult. On the contrary, we see growing pressure," he told Vesti.

He slammed Ukraine’s attacks as a "revenge" for people choosing Russia, Rosatom.

"Naturally, the situation will normalize sooner or later and those responsible [for the escalation] will be identified. We are doing everything we can to support people both materially and morally, to thank them for their selfless work because despite this situation, the mined roads, people continue working to keep [the ZNPP] in a safe condition, to support their city," he said. "Naturally, we will raise this issue at the conference, will inform them about this situation. But the fact is that attacks are expanding daily, their threats and intensity are growing."