Russia takes Egypt's position into account when shaping Middle East policy — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia takes Egypt's position into account when shaping its policy in the Middle East and on the African continent in general, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Many events are unfolding in the region and across the world. It is not only interesting but also very important for me to know your position on all these issues. You know that we take Egypt's position into account in our practical policy, so today's meeting is highly relevant," Putin said during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"I am very pleased that we can hold consultations today – on the sidelines of the BRICS summit – regarding bilateral issues and matters concerning the international arena," he added.