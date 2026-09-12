Saudi pipeline comes under drone attack launched from Iraq, Foreign Ministry says

DOHA, September 12. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the East-West oil pipeline near the cities of Medina and Riyadh, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"The East-West pipeline was attacked by several drones launched from Iraq, resulting in casualties," the statement said.

The Saudi leadership decided not to respond to the armed incursion at the request of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in order to support his efforts to stabilize the situation in the country. "At the same time, the kingdom reserves the right to take all measures to protect its sovereignty, national security and economic facilities," the statement added.