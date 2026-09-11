Russia hopes to welcome South African delegation at Russia-Africa summit — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is attaching great significance to the development of relations with African countries and hopes to welcome a representative delegation from South Africa at the third Russia-Africa summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian head of state arrived on a three-day visit to India on Friday an met with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"Russia is paying special attention to the comprehensive development of relations with all African countries. We are actively preparing for the third Russia-Africa summit that will be held in Moscow on October 28 and 29," Putin said at a meeting with Ramaphosa.