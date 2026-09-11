Russia views Egypt as reliable ally in region — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia views Egypt as a reliable ally, with the country growing stronger under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are in touch with you on issues on the international agenda. We are very glad to see Egypt, our reliable friend in the region, growing stronger under your leadership," Putin told el-Sisi.

Putin arrived on a three-day visit to India on Friday. He held talks with his Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.