Houthis repel Saudi air raid with domestically produced missiles — spokesman

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes delivered 64 strikes across the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Taiz, Al-Jawf and Al-Hudaydah, but the attack was repelled with the help of domestically-produced missiles, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Our air defenses successfully repelled an attack on Taiz by a squadron of Typhoon fighter jets, which took off from King Fahd Air Base in Taif," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Al Mayadeen television channel. "Domestically manufactured missiles were used during the operation."

According to Saree, F-15 fighter jets that took off from King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait also took part in the air raids on the Houthi-controlled territory.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Houthi forces had established control over the port city of Mocha and several islands off Yemen’s southwestern coast.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically in early September, when the rebel Yemeni movement launched an offensive in the country’s southwest, advancing toward areas on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait’s coast.