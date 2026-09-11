All users of Android devices to gain access to 5G — ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. All users of Android-based devices will gain access to fifth-generation (5G) networks in the near future, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported, adding that access to 5G for iPhone owners will depend on a decision by Apple.

"All users of Android-based devices in cities will be able to access services in the very near future. Access to 5G for iPhone owners will depend on a decision by Apple," the ministry’s press service said.

Vigo IT company told TASS earlier that roughly one-quarter of Android smartphones in Russia are technically capable of operating on 5G networks. Analysts projected the share could rise to 31% nationwide, but only after 5G was activated by Android smartphone manufacturers that had not yet done so. Vigo added that support for Russian networks had not yet been enabled for the Google Pixel series, Motorola devices, and the latest Samsung gadgets.